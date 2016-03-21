Secondo quanto riporta ‘Repubblica’ ci sarebbe anche una catanzarese, una ragazza di 22 anni, tra i feriti dell'incidente che si verificato ieri sera in Spagna e che ha coinvolto un autobus con 57 persone a bordo, in gran parte studentesse di varie nazionalità che partecipavano al programma Erasmus.


Tredici le vittime accertate, sette sono italiane. Il conducente dell'autobus che li stava riportando da Valencia, dove avevano assistito ad una festa popolare, ha perso il controllo del mezzo, forse per un colpo di sonno. L'uomo, 63 anni, è ora indagato per omicidio, per 'imprudenza', in base al codice spagnolo.