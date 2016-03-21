Tutti gli articoli di Cronaca
PHOTO
Emergency services personnel stand at the scene of a bus accident crashed on the AP7 highway that links Spain with France along the Mediterranean coast near Freginals halfway between Valencia and Barcelona early Sunday, March 20, 2016. The bus was reportedly hired out to carry students to and from a fireworks festival in Valencia and was on the return leg of its journey when the accident happened. (AP Photo)
Secondo quanto riporta ‘Repubblica’ ci sarebbe anche una catanzarese, una ragazza di 22 anni, tra i feriti dell'incidente che si verificato ieri sera in Spagna e che ha coinvolto un autobus con 57 persone a bordo, in gran parte studentesse di varie nazionalità che partecipavano al programma Erasmus.
Tredici le vittime accertate, sette sono italiane. Il conducente dell'autobus che li stava riportando da Valencia, dove avevano assistito ad una festa popolare, ha perso il controllo del mezzo, forse per un colpo di sonno. L'uomo, 63 anni, è ora indagato per omicidio, per 'imprudenza', in base al codice spagnolo.