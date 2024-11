Prostitutes are seen in Rome in this July 3, 2007 photo. Italian law gives foreign prostitutes a chance to escape human traffickers who force young women from poor countries to sell their bodies to pay for their passage into Western Europe. While some other European nations also have laws to help trafficked prostitutes, Italy's legislation stands out because of its elasticity: Women are encouraged, but not required, to testify against their traffickers. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)