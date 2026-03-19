Oltre al Belpaese, Regno Unito, Francia, Germania, Olanda e Giappone condannano Teheran e valutano un piano congiunto dopo le tensioni con Usa e Israele
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Commercial vessels are pictured offshore in Dubai on March 11, 2026. New attacks hit three commercial ships in the Gulf on March 11, with one of the vessels in flames as Iran pressed its campaign against its oil-exporting neighbours, threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and plunging the global energy economy into crisis. (Photo by AFP) / Attention editors: AFP covers the war in the Middle East through its extensive regional network, including bureaus in Tehran, Jerusalem and several neighboring countries.Since the start of the conflict, journalists have been working under increasingly restrictive conditions. Authorities in several countries have limited reporters
Sei Paesi - Regno Unito, Italia, Francia, Germania, Olanda e Giappone - si sono dichiarati oggi pronti a contribuire a un piano per garantire la navigazione commerciale dello strategico Stretto di Hormuz, chiuso in parte dall'Iran in risposta agli attacchi di Usa e Israele. Lo si legge in un comunicato diffuso da Downing Street nel quale i sei condannano inoltre con forza gli attacchi attribuiti a Teheran.