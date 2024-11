epa05026829 A french flag and flowers are placed at a memorial set near the Bataclan concert venue in Paris, France, 15 November 2015. More than 120 people have been killed in a series of attacks in Paris on 13 November, according to French officials. Eight assailants were killed, seven when they detonated their explosive belts, and one when he was shot by officers, police said. French President Francois Hollande says that the attacks in Paris were an 'act of war' carried out by the Islamic State extremist group. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND